Council changes advice on face coverings for schools in East Yorkshire
All secondary school pupils and staff and all staff working in primary schools in East Yorkshire have been advised to wear face coverings in corridors from Monday.
Schools have been advised by East Riding Council to implement the new guidance as a precaution.
The coverings don't need to be worn in classrooms or when eating and drinking.
Government guidance currently requires secondary pupils in areas under local restrictions to wear masks.
What are the current government rules in England?
In local lockdown areas face coverings should be worn by staff and students moving around schools in communal areas and corridors from September 1.
Should new local restrictions be imposed, schools will need to communicate “quickly and clearly” the new arrangements to staff, parents and pupils.
All schools and colleges will have the discretion to require face coverings in communal areas where social distancing cannot be safely managed – such as when the layout of a school makes it difficult to do so.
Where a student or staff member is struggling to access a mask, or if it soiled or unsafe, the guidance says that schools should take steps to have a “small contingency supply” available, adding no-one should be excluded on the grounds that they are not wearing a face covering.
Exemptions to the new measures include those who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability, or if a person is speaking to or providing assistance to someone who relies on lip reading, clear sound or facial expression to communicate.