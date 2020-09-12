Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the seven players forced to stand down due to coronavirus concerns are now free to return to training.

The players were forced to sit out the Betfred Super League win at Huddersfield on Friday as a precaution, after one member awaited results of a test after a family member displayed Covid-19 symptoms.

As a part of the track and trace protocol, six additional members of the squad who had been in close contact with the player earlier last week did not train on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Leeds Rhinos said: ''All members of the squad will return to training on Monday morning as normal and the entire squad and backroom staff will have their scheduled weekly Covid-19 antigen test on Monday afternoon as planned''.