Man dies in hospital after bungalow fire in Hull

A man who was rescued from a fire at a bungalow in Hull has died, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a property on Ribycourt just after 1am on Friday (11 September) following reports a bungalow was on fire.

The man was rescued and taken to hospital.

A statement from Humberside Police said: "Following extensive enquiries by police and fire investigators into the fire, there are no suspicious circumstances that have been identified as part of the investigation and the incident is not being treated as arson.

''Officers will continue to work alongside and support Humberside Fire and Rescue Service who will carry out their investigation to establish the exact cause of the fire.''