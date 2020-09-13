North Yorkshire Police is urging to the public to start to implement the ’rule of six’ as soon as possible, before the guidance comes into force tomorrow (14 September).

The warning comes after escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region in the last week – particularly in the under 30’s age group and in the areas of Harrogate, Whitby and Selby.

On Friday, the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, a partnership of local agencies working together to manage emergencies, called for a ''strong and determined effort by everyone in the region to turn the tide on the increasing numbers''.

Commenting on the significant increase in the number of cases, Chief Inspector Charlotte Bloxham, silver lead for the North Yorkshire Police COVID-19 response said:

“The measures that have been announced regarding social gathering and the ‘rule of six’ are steps that Government and health professionals have deemed necessary to help to control the spread of the virus.

''While it may be tempting to quickly sneak in a get-together with friends and family this weekend, please remember why these measures are being introduced. COVID-19 remains a real threat and we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.''

She added: “Unlike earlier this year when the nation was in full lockdown, demand for our services is now back up to pre-Covid levels.

''However, we will continue to follow our usual approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging people to act responsibly and only resorting to enforcement when absolutely necessary.

''If, from Monday, you have any concerns regarding any breach of these new regulations, please report it to us in the first instance via the online form on the North Yorkshire Police website – www.northyorkshire.police.uk”