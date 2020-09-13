Woman stabbed at level crossing in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire police have launched an appeal after a woman was stabbed while she sat in her car at a level crossing.

The victim was in a white Mazda at the junction with Thomas Street in Winsover Road in Spalding at around 4.10pm yesterday (September 12) and had her arm out of the window.

When the barrier began to lift a group of four teenage men cycled past and one stabbed her in the arm.

Police suspect the weapon was something similar to a screwdriver due to the puncture nature of the wound.

The group are described as white, dressed in dark clothing and wearing baseball caps.

They left the scene by heading down Thomas Street and the woman was forced to go to hospital.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire police said: “There are a number of ways to contact us if you witnessed this or have captured dash cam footage:

“By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference incident 333 of 12 September in the subject box.

“Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference incident 333 of September 12.''