Hundreds of children in Hull are set to receive a free monthly book in a scheme launched by singing superstar Dolly Parton.

The music legend is the founder of the Imagination Library, a book-gifting scheme aimed at improving children's literacy skills so that they're more ready to start school when they turn five.

Children that are eligible to receive the two year old early education entitlement can receive a book for free every month through the scheme.

Country superstar Dolly Parton launches Imagination Library, her children's literacy scheme in Rotherham in 2007. Credit: PA

Over 1,500 children are eligible in the city and so far over 300 have signed up through their nursery or childminder.

From 21 September, parents of two year olds can also register for the scheme via their local library or children's centre.

Hull City Council has allocated £88,500 for the initial roll out of the scheme, and a Charitable Trust has been formed to raise the funding needed annually for the scheme to continue, and to expand it to under-fives across the city, with the aim of improving the reading age of children entering school.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a non-profit organisation established in 1990. The cost of the books are £2.08 per child each month.