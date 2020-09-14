Man arrested after woman dragged down street by a car in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are urgently seeking information following a serious assault, which occurred earlier on 13 Spetember on Strathmore Avenue in Harehills, Leeds.

At around 14:30pm, a woman was reported to have been dragged along the road by a silver Vauxhall Astra, which subsequently made away from the scene.

The 30-year-old victim, was transported to Leeds General Infirmary for immediate treatment and is in a serious, but stable condition.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

Leeds District Acting Detective Inspector, Victoria Alexander is investigating the incident and said:

“This was clearly a traumatic incident, which has occurred in the middle of the day when it is likely people will have been in the vicinity and saw what happened.

“CCTV enquiries are taking place and we are looking to retrieve any dash-cam footage which may exist from other passing motorists.

“I want to hear from anyone who witnessed this or has further information that could assist our enquiries. If you would like to provide details anonymously, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”