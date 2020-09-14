Police in Leeds launch CCTV appeal after man is punched in the head in city centre robbery
Police in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify following a street robbery in the city.
Shortly before midnight on Thursday 16 July, the victim, a 24-year-old man, was approached in The Calls in the city centre.
Initially he managed to run away but was then knocked to the ground and punched in the head several times before cash was stolen from his wallet.
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the images to contact them by calling 101.