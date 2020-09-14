Police in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify following a street robbery in the city.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday 16 July, the victim, a 24-year-old man, was approached in The Calls in the city centre.

Initially he managed to run away but was then knocked to the ground and punched in the head several times before cash was stolen from his wallet.

The incident happened on 16 July Credit: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the images to contact them by calling 101.