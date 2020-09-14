Shooting of man in Leeds being treated as attempted murder

Police are investigating the attempted murder of a man in a shooting in Leeds, which happened just after 1pm on 13 September on Charlton Road.

A 20 year-old man was found at the scene, having sustained a serious leg injury consistent with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition.

On the same day at 11:30pm, West Yorkshire Police received a report of a car having been set on fire in Well Close Rise, Little London and a number of males seen running off.

Firefighters attended and put out the fire and a large scene was put in place due to the blue Nissan Juke being thought to be the one involved in the shooting of a 21-year-old man in Charlton Road, East End Park, shortly after 1pm the same day.

The scene is due to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches as part of the ongoing investigation.

We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the targeted shooting of this man, and to identify and arrest those responsible. We would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting itself in Charlton Road or who has seen the blue Nissan Juke being abandoned and set alight in Well Close Rise or the males running off from the scene. Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes of Protective Services Crime said:

“Although we are currently working to establish the full circumstances of this incident, it does appear to be a targeted attack on a lone individual.L

“There are live time enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible and we are working to retrieve any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that may assist in our investigations.

“Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are also conducting enhanced patrols in the local area to provide added support and reassurance for residents.

“We will not accept this type of activity on the streets of West Yorkshire and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us immediately.