Post-lockdown nightlife : Are people in Leeds sticking to social distancing measures?
Are people social distancing on a night out? That's the question in Leeds and many of our towns and cities, as the new "Rule of Six" comes into force today (14 September).
Saturday 12 September was the final chance for many people to enjoy a night out before it actually becomes illegal to socialise in groups of more than six people.
The city of Leeds is on the brink of further restrictions after a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in the city and the country as a whole.
Leeds listed as needing 'enhanced support' as coronavirus cases rise
Study finds coronavirus rates of infection highest across Yorkshire and the Humber
The seven-day rolling average of cases in the city of Leeds is now 73.7 per 100,000, far in excess of the Government's threshold of 20 which would compel travellers returning from holidays abroad to self-isolate for 14 days.
Coronavirus restrictions: What you can and can't do across our region as new 'rule of six' set to come into force
Councillor Al Garthwaite, who represents the popular student areas of Headingley and Hyde Park said now that the "Rule of Six" has become law, there will be zero tolerance of any venues that flout the regulations.
The licencing team are going to be out and about to licenced premises, pubs, bars, clubs, making quite sure that they are sticking to the agreements and if they don’t there is going to be severe consequences. We’re going to have to have a policy of zero tolerance. We were at three and a half thousand more cases yesterday, we can’t keep going up and up and up.