Are people social distancing on a night out? That's the question in Leeds and many of our towns and cities, as the new "Rule of Six" comes into force today (14 September).

Saturday 12 September was the final chance for many people to enjoy a night out before it actually becomes illegal to socialise in groups of more than six people.

The city of Leeds is on the brink of further restrictions after a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in the city and the country as a whole.

The seven-day rolling average of cases in the city of Leeds is now 73.7 per 100,000, far in excess of the Government's threshold of 20 which would compel travellers returning from holidays abroad to self-isolate for 14 days.

Councillor Al Garthwaite, who represents the popular student areas of Headingley and Hyde Park said now that the "Rule of Six" has become law, there will be zero tolerance of any venues that flout the regulations.