York universities and colleges working to ensure the safe return of students

As students get ready to begin their studies this September, universities and colleges across the city of York have come together to pledge their commitment to ensuring the safe return of pupils.

The University of York, York St John University, Askham Bryan College and York College have worked together to issue a statement reassuring students travelling or moving to the city this autumn.

Term-time at the University of York will begin on 28th September, with the institution aiming to deliver as much face-to-face teaching as possible.

At York St John University, students will be returning for 'welcome week' on 14 September, with Askham Bryan College starting on campus delivery on 14 September. Classes at York College are already underway.

Credit: PA

A joint statement from the vice-chancellors of the universities of York and York St John and the principals of Askham Bryan College and York College said:

"The onset of the Covid crisis has been extremely unsettling and like everyone else, our students have experienced financial, health and wellbeing challenges.

"We want to reassure all of the City’s residents that as students return to the region to begin or resume their studies, the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the local community is at the very heart of everything that we do."

"The start of the academic year will pose new challenges and we have been meticulously planning over the summer months, in close partnership with local bodies such as City of York Council and York NHS Trust, as well as experts in health and safety, for the autumn term.

"This collaborative approach will ensure we are ready to rapidly respond to any public health scenarios. Each of our decisions around the start of term is underpinned by the latest government and public health advice as well as our own thorough risk assessments."

Measures in place to ensure Covid-secure campuses and grounds include:

Hand washing and sanitising; physical distancing; enhanced cleaning and face coverings

Online lectures and staggered starts for face-to-face learning

Fully supporting overseas students who need to quarantine

Events and activities to have limited numbers and to take place in carefully managed indoor and outdoor settings.

Staff and students encouraged to walk or cycle to campus where possible to reduce demand on public transport

Partners in City-wide health and safety measures to implement test, track and trace

Working together

"We feel sure that the sense of community and shared purpose, which is a hallmark of our institutions and the City of York as a whole, put us in a strong position in keeping each other safe.

"Throughout the pandemic, researchers have been at the forefront of efforts to find cures, refine testing and advise health agencies.

"Staff and students at our institutions have found ways to supply the NHS with vital apparatus and PPE, provide food to volunteers on hospital wards and support frontline NHS staff.

"Our collective commitment to respect, fairness and compassion is going to be more important than ever in the next few months."

Looking to the future

"Together with partners across the City, we are now working hard to support community resilience, rebuilding and recovery from the COVID-19 emergency.

"We know students will play a vital part in helping to rebuild a thriving city and in supporting local businesses.

"We believe now is the time to support our students in getting on with building their futures. Our graduates and learners will go on to become the doctors, nurses, researchers, innovators, professionals and skilled workers crucial to our economic and societal recovery from this crisis."