A1 north closed following lorry fire between Doncaster and Pontefract

Part of the A1 north bound has been closed following a lorry fire, between J38 Redhouse near Doncaster and J39 Barnsdale Bar near Pontefract.

Emergency services were first alerted to the incident just before midnight (14 September).

Credit: Highways England

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue joined forces with South Yorkshire fire crews to extinguish the blaze throughout the early hours of this morning (15 September).

Credit: Highways England

The fire has been put out, but the recovery of the vehicle could take until at least 14:00 BST, according to Highways England.

Credit: Highways England

No one was in injured in the fire and the lorry driver escaped unharmed.

Motorists are been warned to expect "significant delays" due to the complex nature of the incident.