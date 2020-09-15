Chief executive fears for the future of Welcome to Yorkshire
Report by Lisa Adlam
An industry which has been hit hard by the pandemic is tourism - and now the very body which promotes it is fighting for survival.
Welcome to Yorkshire was instrumental in putting the region on a global stage, boosting tourism and investment - but is now struggling for investment.
Its chief executive today admitted the agency could be out of business within weeks - and that was before one local authority said it was pulling vital funds.