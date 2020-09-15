A new initiative designed to encourage tourists to visit to a rapidly growing number of Yorkshire locations showcased in hugely successful TV and film series is launching on 15 September.

The new “Filmed in Yorkshire” website is being launched to help boost the Yorkshire tourist trade in the wake of Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown.

It will detail where visitors can find some of the beautiful and dramatic locations used in high-profile TV series like All Creatures Great and Small, Gentleman Jack and Victoria, which are open to the public.

News of the website coincides with record-breaking ratings for the first two weeks of the new-look All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5.

Set in the glorious Yorkshire Dales, the drama is based on James Herriot’s beloved stories, filmed in the region and part-financed by Screen Yorkshire.

Visitors to the new website will be able to explore filming locations through a navigational map, photographs and production information, which highlights different destinations used.

Other natural beauty spots and historic landmarks in the surrounding valleys and Dales that play supporting roles in the drama include Keighley and Worth Valley Railway and Bolton Abbey, all of which were part of bringing Herriot’s charming 1930s world to life.

Screen Yorkshire will be developing the website further in the next few weeks, adding more historic productions, as well as highlighting upcoming TV and cinema releases.

The site will cover both drama and factual productions, where locations are open to the public.

Screen Yorkshire will also develop a new screen tourism app next year to work alongside the website, and a suite of other screen-related materials.

We’ve had to move fast to get this new site up and running, but there’s never been a more important time to drive new business to the region. We want to do our bit to help Yorkshire’s visitor economy and where better to start than with some of the fantastic locations which appear on our screens and are open to the public. Sally Joynson, chief executive at Screen Yorkshire

As part of its new screen tourism strategy, Screen Yorkshire is also linking up with Welcome to Yorkshire, who will provide click-through information about things to do and places to stay around the filming locations featured on the new website.