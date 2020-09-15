The rugby league legend Jamie Jones Buchanan has said he is determined to use his public profile to speak out against domestic violence.

A year ago (15 September), Jamie's cousin Bethany Fields was stabbed to death by her ex-partner in a street in Huddersfield, just as Jamie was preparing to play for Leeds Rhinos for the very last time.

Despite the efforts of witnesses she died at the scene.

Described by her family as 'beautiful, talented, ambitious , kind and loving', Bethany had ended their relationship after repeatedly trying to get him help for mental health problems.

Earlier this month (September 2020), Bethany's attacker, Paul Crowther received a life sentence for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Jamie says he feels a "duty to do all he can to prevent others from suffering a similar tragedy".

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is now an Assistant Coach for Leeds Rhinos and former professional rugby league player. Credit: PA

It's really important, certainly from my point of view now, as a sportsman that I might have some kind of profile certainly within the city of Leeds, to ask that question, what can we all do to make sure another life's not lost, another family's not turned upside down. Jamie Jones Buchanan

Now a coach with Leeds Rhinos, Jamie, who's been a long-time supporter of domestic violence charities, says he's "redoubled his own efforts" to campaign on the issue.

