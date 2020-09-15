Man in critical condition after being deliberately hit by car in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information over an attempted murder in Leeds where a man was deliberately run over by a car and left critically injured.

At 10:18pm on 14 September, police were called to the incident near to the Sainsbury’s Local store in North Lane, Headingley.

Witnesses reported initially seeing a fight between a number of males before a car was driven at some of those involved.

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. He remains in a critical condition with life threatening injuries.

A large scene is in place in North Lane to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

As a result of enquiries, three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

The car involved in the incident has been identified as a grey Mazda 3 Sport five-door saloon, registration YD60AKF, and remains missing.

Detectives are working to find the car and recover it and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the vehicle parked up anywhere.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital with life threatening injuries and we are currently treating the incident as attempted murder.

While our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim resulting from the altercation in the street shortly before. We are working to locate and recover the grey Mazda 3 that was used and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen that vehicle since the incident or who has any information that could assist in tracing it. Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, West Yorkshire Police