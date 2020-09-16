Hundreds of school pupils in Hull self-isolating after positive coronavirus case

Hundreds of Year 11 pupils at a Willerby secondary school are self-isolating after coronavirus cases were detected.

A total of 271 pupils at Wolfreton School and Sixth Form College will self-isolate for 14 days.

They will continue to receive classes and contact with teachers online, East Riding Council officers said.

Eion Rush, council director of children's families and schools, told councillors the decision was taken following conversations "throughout the night".

Speaking at a meeting of the Children and Young People's Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Mr Rush added officials took action because of the risk of the virus spreading.

Mr Rush said:

Sadly, the conclusion of those talks was that 271 Year 11 pupils will now go into self-isolation for 14 days. "They will continue to receive learning online and have regular contact with their teachers. "I want to emphasise that was following some really detailed analysis about who was in contact with whom, whether that was avoidable or not. Eion Rush, council director of children's families and schools

He continued: "The reality is that all of the robust safeguards and precautions were in place at the school but unfortunately it will be inevitable that different groups come into contact with each other.

"It could have been significantly greater had they not been observing the advice. A huge credit to the school over the way they've handled this."

Susanne Kukuc, headteacher at Wolfreton School and Sixth Form College (part of The Consortium Academy Trust), said:

We have received confirmation that we have a positive case of coronavirus within the Wolfreton School community. As a precautionary measure, it has been agreed with the local authority and Public Health England that the Year 11 group were advised to self-isolate for 14 days and a thorough clean of the relevant areas to take place. Susanne Kukuc, headteacher at Wolfreton School and Sixth Form College

She continued: “The school remains open to all other students.

“Parents and staff have been informed and we will continue to keep them up to date with any further actions.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our young people, their families and our staff is our priority and the focus of our decision-making. I thank everyone for their continued supportduring these unprecedented times."