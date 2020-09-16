New campaign launched to encourage more people to consider adoption

A new nationwide campaign called #YouCanAdopt, has been launched today with hopes it will dispel myths around who is eligible to adopt and encourage more people to consider adoption.

The number of adoptions in England has fallen by a third in four years but almost 3,000 children in England are still waiting to find their new family. In Yorkshire and The Humber there are currently 142 children waiting to be adopted and just 53 approved adoptive families.

Research shows that many adults have considered adoption, or would consider adopting in the future, but less than a third believed they would be eligible to.

A coalition of National, Regional and Voluntary adoption agencies across the country, supported by the Department for Education (DfE), have joined forces to launch a nationwide recruitment campaign to raise awareness of adoption.

45% of adults in the UK have considered adoption or would consider adoption in future.

62% of adults do not feel they know much about the adoption process.

40% of people admit they do not know if they are eligible to adopt.

29% of people think they wouldn't be able to adopt.

The new campaign aims to increase the number of people taking the first steps towards adopting a child. It will also bust myths around who is eligible to adopt and explore what the adoption process involves as well as highlight that especially during the COVID pandemic, there are still children out there who are looking for their new family.

Some of the biggest misconceptions around eligibility are that single people, older people, and those who are LGBTQ+ are not allowed to adopt, which is not the case. The new data revealed that participants felt the following groups would be either ineligible to adopt or were unsure if they were eligible to adopt; over the age of 50 years old (65%), single (46%) and LGBTQ+ (35%).

