Police in Sheffield arrest teenager in Marcus Ramsay murder investigation

Police investigating the death of Marcus Ramsay have made a second arrest.

A 17-year-old from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder on 16 September and brought into custody for questioning.

Mr Ramsay, 35, died in hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation in Horninglow Road, Firth Park, Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday 8 August.

Another 17-year-old is remanded in custody after being charged with Ramsay's murder on 27 August.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information regarding the events leading up to Mr Ramsay’s death to come forward. Police are particularly keen to hear from those with mobile phone footage of a street party in Horninglow Road which took place on Friday 7 August in to Saturday 8 August.