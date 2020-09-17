Police have charged a second 17-year-old in connection with the death of 35-year-old Marcus Ramsay in Sheffield.

Officers responded to reports of disorder in Horninglow Road, Firth Park, in the early hours of Saturday 8 August. Mr Ramsay suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

The teenager was arrested on Wednesday 16 September and has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded to appear before Sheffield Magistrates on Friday 18 September.

Another 17-year-old, also charged with murder, appeared at court on Friday 28 August and was remanded in custody.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.