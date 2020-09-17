Welcome to Yorkshire has said it is confident it will receive enough funding to continue operating after holding talks with local authorities.

It comes after Wakefield Council refused to fund a £78,000 grant, saying it can't justify paying out more money to the agency.

The grant is part of £1.4million in emergency funding from local authorities across the region to help the agency recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, the tourism body warned it faces closure if it does not receive emergency funding from local authorities.

Following talks on Thursday 17 September, Welcome to Yorkshire's Chairman, Peter Box said:

We’re encouraged following the Board meeting and with our latest discussions with local authorities that Welcome to Yorkshire will receive the funding it requires to continue supporting the visitor economy, delivering the necessary support to the industry and promote Yorkshire as a place to Visit, Live, Work and Study. Peter Box, Chairman, Welcome to Yorkshire

