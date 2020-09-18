WATCH: Katie Oscroft reports on Paul's return home after six months in hospital.

After six months in hospital fighting Covid-19, Paul Barber has finally been allowed to return home to his family.

Paul was on a ventilator for more than ten weeks of his stay at both the Hallamshire and Northern General hospital in Sheffield. His family, and his doctors, feared he wouldn't survive.

Reflecting on his road to recovery, Paul's wife Elaine said:

Remarkable. A day that I didn't think at times would come but it's just incredible and so happy. Elaine Barber

Paul added:

It's been a long journey though hasn't it? There's been good times and bad times. Nurses and doctors, everybody has been absolutely fantastic. Paul Barber

Paul has been reunited with his wife Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Paul pleaded for people to abide by the rule to avoid a second wave.