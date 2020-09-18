Louis Boyd: Grimsby Town's youngest ever player makes history

Report by Chris Dawkes

At 15 years of age most teenagers are still trying to work out what to do with their lives.

Well, one young man from Grimsby knows exactly what he wants to do and is already well on the way to achieving it.

Last week Louis Boyd became Grimsby Town's youngest ever player. Not only that he scored a goal in their EFL Trophy win over Harrogate.

But this week it was back down to Earth with a bump studying for his GCSEs at Healing School.