Man jailed for 22 years for murdering wife in North Lincolnshire

A 54-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of his wife at their home address in North Lincolnshire in May last year.

Ian Hamer, 54 of Main Street, Worlaby was convicted following a 3-week trial at Hull Crown Court that concluded today (18 September).

Following his conviction, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison, with no opportunity for release before the full sentence is served.

On Monday 6 May 2019, the body of 48-year-old Joanne Hamer was found in the home she shared with her husband, Ian Hamer, in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was strangulation.

A murder investigation was launched and searches to find Hamer began, as he wasn’t present at the property when Joanne was found.

Following a number of enquiries and exhaustive searches, Hamer was located in Barton and arrested the following morning. He was charged with Joanne’s murder shortly after and remanded into custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert said:

My thoughts remain with Joanne’s family and friends today and I want to thank them for their understanding and patience throughout the investigation and court proceedings. Joanne was a kind, loving mother and wife who endured years of mental and physical abuse at the hands of her abusive husband. Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert

She continued: “I hope today’s conclusion allows Joanne’s family to feel that some sense of justice has been achieved for their loved one.

“Hamer is a violent man who has shown no remorse for taking the life of the woman he was supposed to love and care for. He has made Joanne’s family endure the harrowing ordeal of a trial and have to go through hearing the pain and suffering she went through not just that night, but throughout their marriage as Hamer domestically abused her.

“Joanne had suffered mental and physical abuse at the hands of Hamer, who monitored her phones, checking who she spoke to and where she went, controlling her movements even when she was at work.

“Domestic abuse can take many forms, including psychological, physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse and can have devastating consequences. It is something that we take incredibly seriously and I would encourage anyone who is a victim or has concerns about a loved one to contact us.

“We have specially trained officers and staff, who work closely with charities and other organisations, to ensure that reports are investigated and victims are supported.

“A Domestic Homicide Referral was made immediately after Joanne’s death, which once criminal proceedings are completely concluded will be fully examined to establish whether a Domestic Homicide Review is appropriate in this case.

“If so, all partner agencies across the relevant authority area will be involved in the review, with the sole purpose of identifying if any lessons could be learned and to establish best practice, with the aim to potentially help prevent any future incidents of a similar nature.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse: