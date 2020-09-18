Tighter restrictions expected in Leeds if infection rates don't decelerate
There aren’t any additional restrictions for Leeds currently, but it is expected that additional restrictions may be introduced soon, similar to the packages of measures introduced in other areas such as the North East if the rates don’t decelerate.
There is a continuing rise in infection rates in the city, with the latest 7 day rolling rates being:
Infection rate 78.3 per 100,000
7 day positivity rate is 7.1%
This reflects widespread community transmission, both at a national and local level. The highest incidence is currently in the 15-34 age group, closely followed by aged 35-49, but with increases in cases across all age groups.
Ethnicity is dynamic and evolving, currently around 60% White British. The number of settings (e.g care homes and schools) with cases is growing because of the widespread community transmission, but in the main these are being managed and not becoming outbreaks.
Advice:
Wash your hands regularly and for 20 seconds
Keep a safe distance wherever you can
Cover your face in enclosed spaces
Stick to the new national “rule of six” and try to limit contact wherever possible
Isolate when you need to/are advised to e.g. after a holiday abroad, contact with someone with the virus, contacted by test and trace, in a bubble in education with a positive case – and draw on community support where needed
Further information:
Only get a test if you have one or more coronavirus symptoms - high temperature; a new, continuous cough; a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. Book a test online or call 119 for a test
Get the App when it is available next week
Be aware of the penalties for breaking the rules and that additional enforcement activity is taking place