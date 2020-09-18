Twenty men and two teenagers sentenced for involvement in violent disorder at Elland Road
Twenty men and two teenagers involved in violence at Leeds United’s match with Birmingham City in October last year have been sentenced for violent disorder.
The majority were sent to prison and given football banning orders totalling more than 100 years between them.
Those convicted pleaded guilty to their involvement in incidents of disorder inside and outside the Elland Road ground.
Stewards and police officers responded to crowd trouble which began in the West Stand towards the end of the match on Saturday 19 October.
Disorder continued outside the ground for around 45 minutes before officers dispersed crowds.
Some officers and stewards were assaulted during the incidents, in which bottles and cones were thrown at mounted officers and officers on foot.
Following enquiries by West Yorkshire Police, 29 people were identified and charged with violent disorder.
Of those, 23 entered guilty pleas at hearings at Leeds Crown Court in July, with the majority sentenced there over the last few weeks.
A total of 19 defendants received prison sentences totalling 17 years and two months with six of those being suspended sentences. Two teenagers received youth rehabilitation orders and one other defendant was given a community order.
Watch: Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan says the scenes were unprecedented.
All were given football banning orders ranging between four to three years, totalling 109 years.
Five other men are due for trials in December, May and April after pleading not guilty.
Another man is due to make his initial appearance at Leeds Magistrates Court next month having been charged later. A further defendant is due to be sentenced on 28 September.
Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said:
These were some really ugly scenes of violence and the worst crowd trouble to be seen at Elland Road for more than a decade. “Although only a relative minority of supporters of both sides were involved in these incidents, their behaviour had a significant impact on ground staff and police officers as well as other fans and families attending the game.
He added:
"Large-scale violence such as this will always be the subject of a thorough and comprehensive investigation, and we set off on many months of painstaking analysis of what had occurred, with the clear aim of identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice."
The sentences are as follows:
Michael Flint, aged 48, of Castello Drive, Birmingham - 10 months imprisonment suspended for two years, plus 120 hours of unpaid work and a four-year football banning order.
Callum Mahon, aged 20, of Pleck Walk, Birmingham - 10 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order. £149.00 victim surcharge.
Kevin Hill, aged 33, of Ascot Gardens, Wordsley, Stourbridge - 10 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order. £149.00 victim surcharge.
Paul Marshall, aged 44, of Featherbank Lane, Leeds – 13 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
Josh Sherratt, aged 23, of Longshaw Grove, Birmingham - 12 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
Callum Walker-Jackson, aged 22, of Pear Tree Road, Birmingham - 18 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
Lewis Beale, aged 20, of Longstone Road, Birmingham - six months imprisonment suspended for 12 months, plus 140 hours unpaid work and a three-year football banning order.
James Mahon-Ashcroft, aged 18, of Deepdale Avenue, Birmingham - A community order to complete 100 hours unpaid work and 15 days rehabilitation requirement. Three-year football banning order.
Bradley Guinivan, aged 24, of Woodclose Road, Birmingham - 13 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
William Cadd, aged 27, of Overdale Road, Birmingham - 12 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
Thomas Allwell, aged 19, of Partridge Close, Birmingham - six months imprisonment suspended for 12 months; 100 hours unpaid work; 15 days rehabilitation activity and three-year football banning order.
Dillon Sunner, aged 24, of Lodge Hill, Tutbury, Staffordshire – 12 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
Michael Batchelor, aged 37, of Coney Green Drive, Birmingham – 18 months imprisonment and eight-year football banning order.
John Prestage, aged 24, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire - six months imprisonment suspended for 12 months; 140 hours unpaid work; three-year football banning order.
Bradley Jones, aged 25, of Dickens Heath Road, Solihull – 12 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
Ben Smith, aged 33, of The Severn, Daventry, Northamptonshire – seven months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
Warren Miles, aged 51, of Hopwood Grove, Birmingham – eight months imprisonment suspended for 24 months; 140 hours unpaid work; four-year football banning order.
Lewis Jackson, aged 27, of Kirkland Street, Pocklington, - nine months imprisonment and six-year football banning order.
William Broughton, aged 20, of Packington Avenue, Birmingham – 15 months imprisonment and six-year football banning order. £149 victim surcharge.
Andrew Ford, aged 20, of Packington Avenue, Birmingham – nine months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, plus 160 hours unpaid work and a three-year football banning order.
A 17-year-old youth, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, who cannot be named, was given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order; 30 days rehabilitation activity; three year football banning order.
A 17-year-old youth, from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, who cannot be named, was given a six-month youth rehabilitation order; 15 days rehabilitation activity; three-year football banning order.