Twenty men and two teenagers involved in violence at Leeds United’s match with Birmingham City in October last year have been sentenced for violent disorder.

The majority were sent to prison and given football banning orders totalling more than 100 years between them.

Those convicted pleaded guilty to their involvement in incidents of disorder inside and outside the Elland Road ground.

Stewards and police officers responded to crowd trouble which began in the West Stand towards the end of the match on Saturday 19 October.

Disorder continued outside the ground for around 45 minutes before officers dispersed crowds.

Some officers and stewards were assaulted during the incidents, in which bottles and cones were thrown at mounted officers and officers on foot.

Following enquiries by West Yorkshire Police, 29 people were identified and charged with violent disorder.

Of those, 23 entered guilty pleas at hearings at Leeds Crown Court in July, with the majority sentenced there over the last few weeks.

A total of 19 defendants received prison sentences totalling 17 years and two months with six of those being suspended sentences. Two teenagers received youth rehabilitation orders and one other defendant was given a community order.

Watch: Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan says the scenes were unprecedented.

All were given football banning orders ranging between four to three years, totalling 109 years.

Five other men are due for trials in December, May and April after pleading not guilty.

Another man is due to make his initial appearance at Leeds Magistrates Court next month having been charged later. A further defendant is due to be sentenced on 28 September.

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said:

These were some really ugly scenes of violence and the worst crowd trouble to be seen at Elland Road for more than a decade. “Although only a relative minority of supporters of both sides were involved in these incidents, their behaviour had a significant impact on ground staff and police officers as well as other fans and families attending the game. Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, West Yorkshire Police

He added:

"Large-scale violence such as this will always be the subject of a thorough and comprehensive investigation, and we set off on many months of painstaking analysis of what had occurred, with the clear aim of identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice."

The sentences are as follows: