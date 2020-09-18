Two more arrested over Rotherham abuse allegations

Officers have made two more arrests as part of an investigation into the abuse of nine girls in Rotherham, alleged to have taken place around 17 to 20 years ago.

The officers, working as part of Operation Stovewood, made the arrests in South Yorkshire on 14th and 15th September.

Two men, both residents of Rotherham aged 36, were arrested about offences relating to the abuse of three girls in Rotherham who would have been aged 14/15 years at the time. The men have been questioned and released while investigations continued.

This means that 13 suspects, five of whom have been arrested in the last four weeks, have been arrested under this investigation.

Around 150 people have now been arrested as part of Operation Stovewood.

Philip Marshall, Senior Investigating Officer of Operation Stovewood, said:

The pace at which we are investigating previous sexual violence and abuse of children in Rotherham is not abating. We are continuing to make arrests of further suspects as our investigations move forward. Victims and survivors can be reassured that we are here to listen to you and to support you. You will be taken seriously, and we will seek justice for you. Philip Marshall, Senior Investigating Officer of Operation Stovewood

If you believe that you were a victim of or witnessed child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 click here. All information will be treated in confidence.