A West Yorkshire care home owner has called on the government to set up safe zones for elderly people to avoid a rise in deaths during a predicted second wave.

David Crabtree owns Raikes Care Home in Silsden where nine residents died in the early weeks of the pandemic.

He says to avoid a repeat of the death toll, elderly hospital patients should not be sent straight back to care homes.

What we should be doing is creating red zones in terms of taking over hotel, staffing them, so that we have have a safe zone for follow-on discharge into care homes. It's no good repeating the same thing we did in March, discharging from hospitals direct into care homes. David Crabtree, care home owner

All care homes in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees can no longer allow visitors from Tuesday after local restrictions in all three areas were expanded.