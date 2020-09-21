Five police officers injured at unlicensed music event in Lincolnshire

Five Lincolnshire police officers were injured at an unlicensed music event in a rural area of Holbeach St Marks.

The officers received minor injuries after being made aware of the event at around 4am on Sunday morning.

The event took place in a rural area near Holbeach St Marks Credit: Google Maps

Four people have been arrested, two for violence and two for possession of drugs.

Our officers do not come to work to be assaulted. None of this is acceptable at any time, but during a national pandemic where we are seeing COVID-19 cases rising it is beyond words what people are actually thinking by organising and attending these events. Play your part and do not support such events. Detective Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam

The 'rule of six' reduces the size of gatherings from 30 to six people, and will apply to settings indoors and outdoors, including in private homes, with a limited number of exemptions, such as education and work settings.