Government announces childcare exemption during tighter coronavirus restrictions

It has been announced that people who are in areas which are subject to tighter coronavirus restrictions, including parts of West Yorkshire, will be allowed to look after children from other households.

Following concerns about the impact of local action on childcare arrangements, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

For many, informal childcare arrangements are a lifeline - without which, they couldn’t do their jobs. So today, I am able to announce a new exemption for looking after children under the age of 14, or vulnerable adults, where that is necessary for caring purposes. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

He added: This covers both formal and informal arrangements. It does not allow for playdates or parties, but it does mean that a consistent childcare relationship, that is vital for somebody to get to work, is allowed."

Stricter lockdown measures in parts of Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale will come into force tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd September) after rises in coronavirus cases.

This means that, in addition to the national restrictions, in all parts of Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale you cannot:

Meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden, except where you have formed a support bubble.

Visit someone else's home or garden even if they live outside of Kirklees.

Socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues - such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

Visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances.

Only essential visits inside the home, such as by carers or for urgent repairs, will be allowed.

For more information visit the government's website.