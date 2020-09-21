A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a 12 year old boy in Sheffield earlier this year.

The incident took place outside a sandwich shop in the city on January 12th. Stephen Dunford shot at a group of friends hitting one in the leg and narrowly missing another.

Dunford confessed to the crime in a rap with lyrics referencing the incident Credit: SYP

After a six week trial the 26 year old was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

Dunford confessed to the crime whilst on remand after reciting a rap that he had written himself, containing the lyrics ‘youth was hit by a stray’, a reference to a bullet.The phone call was recorded and after being shared on social media, was seized by South Yorkshire Police officers investigating the incident.He was also found guilty of an additional count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in connection to a firearms discharge on January 10th.

Brandon Bailey was also found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property on August 27th .

The pair will be sentenced in October Credit: SYP

A third man, Devon Gregory who was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, was found not guilty and acquitted of all charges.

This was an atrocious act, which resulted in the shooting of a young, innocent boy. Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice

“The victim that day was not Dunford’s intended target, but the incident has had a profound impact on him and his family.''Dunford and Bailey will be sentenced on 2 October.