Mansfield Town players and coaching staff we be tested for Coronavirus after 'a number' of their weekends opponents tested positive for Covid-19.

The Stags played out a 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient at the weekend but the London club has since returned positive tests.

Mansfield are currently in dialogue with the EFL and will take any additional steps as necessary, in line with their advice.

All of Mansfield's first team squad reported for training this morning with no player reported feeling unwell or has experienced symptoms of COVID-19.