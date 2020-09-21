Men urged to donate blood plasma in fight against Covid-19

The NHS is appealing for more men in our region who've had coronavirus, or the symptoms, to donate blood plasma due to a shortage.

More than 11,270 people have volunteered to donate blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19.

However only 33% of the volunteers are male, despite men being more valuable donors.

The body as 24/48 hours to replace the plasma taken Credit: Editorial

A man booked in to donate for the first time is three times more likely to give a high antibody unit of plasma than a woman booked in to donate for the first time.

This is because men generally produce more antibodies, because on average they are more seriously affected by the virus.

Men also generally larger veins and a larger volume of blood in their circulation, meaning they are more likely to meet the don.

To date, around 17,000 donations have been taken nationally, including 1014 donations across the Bradford, Leeds, Leeds City and Sheffield donor centres.

Plasma from people who have recovered can be transfused into people who are still unwell and struggling to develop their own immune response.

The plasma contains neutralising antibodies which could stop the virus spreading and save lives.

You don't need to have had had a positive test - if you had the symptoms, we want to hear from you, as all donations are tested. Professor Dave Roberts, Associate Director for Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant

Convalescent plasma is being collected at our 23 donor centres around the country, and several pop-up donor centres, including the Bradford, Leeds, Leeds City and Sheffield donor centres.

Donation takes about 45 minutes. Your body usually replaces the plasma you've donated in 24-48 hours. Your body quickly replaces the donated antibodies and people can donate plasma as often as every two weeks.

You can offer to donate plasma at www.nhsbt.nhs.uk