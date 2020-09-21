Oscar the Alpaca disrupts football match in West Yorkshire

A football game in Wakefield had to be stopped after an alpaca ran onto the pitch.

Oscar halted proceedings between Carlton Athletic and Ilkley Town for around 20 minutes after he jumped the fence from a nearby farm on Saturday.

The alpaca appeared five minutes before half-time and evaded attempts to usher it off the pitch.

The match was stopped for around 20 minutes Credit: Ilkley Town

I’ve been watching football and playing football 40 years and never seen anything like this. Ilkley Town Chairman Richard Giles

Despite the delay, Ilkley, who play in the seventh tier of English football, went on to win the game 2-0.

With Oscar proving a lucky charm for the club, the chairman said they are now considering recruiting an alpaca as a mascot to spur the team on.