Stricter lockdown measures in parts of Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale will come into force tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd September) after rises in coronavirus cases.

This means that, in addition to the national restrictions, in all parts of Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale you cannot:

Meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden, except where you have formed a support bubble.

Visit someone else's home or garden even if they live outside of Kirklees.

Socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues - such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

Visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances.

Only essential visits inside the home, such as by carers or for urgent repairs, will be allowed.

Some wards in these areas had been exempt from restrictions on gatherings introduced at the start of August, but these wards will now also be subject to the ban.

Stricter restrictions will come into force in parts of Bradford, Kirklees & Calderdale from tomorrow Credit: PA

There aren’t any additional restrictions for Leeds currently, but it is expected that additional restrictions may be introduced soon.

Selby and Scarborough have been added to the areas of concern after a spike in cases.