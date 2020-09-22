Counting the cost of Covid-19

This week marks six months since the country was put into a national lockdown and Calendar has been looking at how the pandemic has affected our region's economy.

With Hull predicted to bear the brunt of the ecominic slump, a charity in Hull that helps young people into work, says demand for support has more than doubled in recent months - as the extent of Covid-related job cuts become clear.

The Warren Youth Project - which helps hundreds of people every year - has seen a spike in enquiries. It comes after national figures showed unemployment rose to 4 point one per cent in July.

I think it's going to be a really challenging time but I think we see that hope and that potential and with that help and support they can do anything they want to do." Heid-Victoria Ireland, The Warren Youth Project

The construction industry has been hit hard by the pandemic Credit: Press Association

A West Yorkshire construction company is warning that the effects of delays in the industry because of the pandemic may not be fully felt until next year. Nathan Priestley from The Priestley Group said prioritising projects now is the best way to stimulate the economy.