The doors of an historic music venue in Hull are set to reopen once again thanks to fundraising efforts by the local community.

The Polar Bear pub went into administration in July. A crowdfunding page was set up, raising £15000 to buy the pubs DJ equipment, sound systems and furniture at auction.

The new owners are appealing for more donations to pay for a revamp of the venue. Credit: ITV Yorkshire

The pub will now be run by the local people as a community interest company - but Mark Hall from the Polar Bear CIC said they still need further donations.