Lockdown Changed My Life: Julie Goodwin

'Lockdown Changed My Life' is an ITV Calendar series where we invite people to share their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Julie Goodwin's life changed forever after her husband Charlie sadly died from Covid-19 earlier this year.

Charlie Goodwin, 61, from Bilsthorpe near Mansfield, had worked as an ambulance driver for more than 20 years.

He was rushed to King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield on April 8. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was subsequently admitted to intensive care.

Mr Goodwin sadly passed away on April 20 after he stopped responding to treatment.

His widow Julie has been left alone to care for their two adult children, who have additional needs and need around the clock support.

Julie Goodwin, with her husband Charlie Goodwin Credit: Family Photo

''It's just turned our world upside down because my husband working on the frontline caught it, and that was it. He died and now we're left to get on with things,'' Julie told ITV Calendar.

''The thing I miss most about Charlie is just him being here. Him coming in from work with his big beaming smile. He loved his grandson and pottering about with him. We used to take him on holiday every year. Charlie was a big kid really, he just loved life and he loved the job and the people.''

Mrs Goodwin says she wants people to stay at home to prevent other people from going through a similar experience. ''It's horrible honestly. Just not having him walking in, you're never going to see them again. It still haunts me that I couldn't go and visit him in hospital, I couldn't go in the ambulance with him, we couldn't visit him in the chapel of rest to say goodbye. It's just awful you know, there's no closure to it.''

Charlie Goodwin died aged 61. Credit: Family Photo

Julie added: ''The lowest moment for me, was when it all hit me at once that he wasn't coming back. I was sat down here on my own at 5 o'clock in the morning trying to pick a coffin, and I finished up throwing the book across the room.''

''I'm left with Catherine and Daniel. I can't work myself because Catherine needs constant care. All I can say to people is take a look at me and Catherine and Daniel and just realise it is out there, it's happening. It's real.

''It can hit anybody. Don't think it's not gonna hit you, don't think you're invincible from it. It's a horrible, nasty virus and all I can say is please please listen and be careful.''