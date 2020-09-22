New plea to catch killer of Leeds pensioner murdered in 2002

The family of a pensioner who was murdered in his own home have made a fresh appeal for information on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Leonard Farrar, a retired merchant navy captain, died after being stabbed multiple times in his hallway at his home in Cardinal Road in Beeston on 4 May 2002. He was 71 years old.

During the past 18 years extensive enquiries and appeals have been made but his killer has never been caught.

Now the police and Leonard’s family are re-appealing to help try and catch his killer. His family hope that by releasing new photos of Leonard it might encourage someone who hasn’t felt able to get in touch with the police before to get in contact.

We have released photos of Leonard when he was a 17-year-old in the Merchant Navy and as a coach driver for Wallace Arnold as they perfectly encapsulate him and his loving and kind side. Leonard was taken from us in terrible circumstances and we want people to remember him and the awful fate he suffered. His murderer is still out there. Family of Leonard Farrar

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of Protective Services (Crime), said:

“It may be nearly two decades since Leonard was brutally murdered but we are as determined as ever to bring his killer or killers to justice.

“A lot can change in 18 years – people who may have known or suspected something about a loved one at the time may have felt a misplaced loyalty to them and not said anything.

“A lot can change in 18 years – and I would urge people to consider their consciences.

“Or someone may remember something that didn’t seem important at the time. Now is the time to come forward and tell us what you know.

“One thing that hasn’t changed is just how much Leonard’s family miss him and I am determined to get justice for them.”

Police have issued this timeline about the case:

Leonard was the victim of distraction burglaries weeks prior to his murder (not reported) when a man and a woman aged in their mid-20s tried to get into to his house. He spoke to them and gave them £60 for tobacco.

At 10.50pm on Friday 3 May a man was seen standing by Leonard’s car (a Fiat Panda, registration L994 LUM) close to the Normanton Estate area of Beeston.

As he walked away the car ignited. He then made his way from the Normanton Estate towards Elland Road.

The car was found burning at 1105pm

As a result of enquiries into the burning car officers went to Leonard’s house and found him dead in the hallway of his home

A murder investigation was launched and an incident room set up at Holbeck Police Station.

A post mortem revealed Leonard died of multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 01924 821543.