West Ham players sent home from Hull City game after positive coronavirus test

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced.

The medical team were informed of the test results as the team were preparing for Tuesday night's (22 September) Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull City.

West Ham's manager and both players immediately left the stadium and returned home.

All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

Tuesday's match went ahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.

Manuel Lanzini (right) and Hull City's Thomas Mayer battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the London Stadium. Credit: PA

West Ham added that their coronavirus measures remained "stringent".

The club said they offered to test the Hull team ahead of Tuesday's match, but this was turned down.

It is understood West Ham's and Hull's medical departments agreed the match could go ahead within the protocols and in consultation with the EFL's medical department, and given the evidence that suggests there is very low risk of transmission during a match outdoors.

Hull City issued a statement following the game on Tuesday evening.