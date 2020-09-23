Lockdown Changed My Life: Ann Ruddick

'Lockdown Changed My Life' is an ITV Calendar series where we invite people to share their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ann Ruddick, from Malton, says her life changed overnight when Britain went into lockdown six months ago to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ann and her guide dog Millie have found it difficult to maintain social distancing - as Millie is trained to interact with human surroundings.

Ann, who's been blind her entire life, says she lost her independence and her confidence, because keeping a safe social distance from other people was impossible.

Ann Ruddick with her husband Stephen and guide dog Millie. Credit: Family Photo

''The main thing for me was the lack of contact with people. I'm a very tactile person, I don't have any sight at all. Physical contact and close contact is very important to me, as rely on people showing me things. Suddenly I lost that, apart from with my husband,'' Ann told ITV Calendar.

She explained: ''Initially I wasn't able to work out how to get out and about. Everything is visually driven, following routes, following signs. All these things I can't do. There's markings on floors, there's lines to create barriers. I don't know any of that, and nor does the dog. The dog can't learn all these things, it's impossible.''

Ann explained that her dog is not trained to social distance, making it difficult for her to follow new safety rules in public places.

Mrs Ruddick says lockdown has been difficult for all visually impaired people who have lost their independence.

''I think the lowest point for me was this realisation that I hadn't got the independence I've always had, all my life. I started to find I was panicking. I did a walk that I've done over and over again, and my stomach churned. I was feeling panicky about going over that route I knew well enough.''

Ann with her guide dog Millie Credit: ITV News

She added: ''The wearing of face coverings I find really really difficult. Because it goes across my face, it affects my spatial awareness and sense of direction.

''I don't just use my ears listening out to the side; my ears allow me to listen almost 360 degrees using my spatial awareness to know where I am.

''It's so hard when you don't have any sight at all. I can hear where people are but I can't judge how far away they are.''

More from our Lockdown series: