RSPCA rescue fox caught up in caravan cable in Rotherham

The RSPCA rescued a fox after he got his head stuck in an emergency brake cable on a caravan.

A member of the public contacted the RSPCA for help after spotting the fox with the cable looped around its neck and wedged against the caravan’s tow bar in Green Acres, Rotherham, on Thursday 10th September.

RSPCA Inspector John Gibson attended to rescue the not-so Fantastic Mr Fox.

He said:

The poor fox had got himself tangled in the emergency brake cable of a caravan. He was extremely stressed and scared. His feet were on the ground and the cable wasn’t too tight but he couldn’t free himself as much as he tried. Much like the rest of the UK at the moment, the fox may have fancied a relaxing staycation but thankfully didn’t end up with a totally different kind of break! RSPCA Inspector John Gibson

He added: "I managed to release him and gave him a check over but luckily he only had minor cuts which didn’t require vet treatment and I was able to release him immediately.

“He was quite a feisty fella and was eager to leave once freed!”