Bosses say '10pm closing' could close some businesses forever

Business owners in our region say the new 10pm closing times on pubs and other outlets is going to severely damage trade.

It comes as a new survey shows that one in four businesses are worried they could go bust by Christmas and half say they do not believe they will survive beyond the end of next year.

It is not only the pubs and bars that say they will be affected. But also those businesses connected with the night-time economy like breweries and takeaway shops.

Calendar's David Hirst has been in Sheffield finding out.