Bradford-based Morrisons first superstore to bring back purchase limits

Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrrisons has introduced purchase limits on certain items to counteract fears about panic buying.

It's the first store to bring back controls on purchasing.

Morrisons has told ITV News it has introduced a purchase limit of three items on a small range of products - including toilet roll.

Morrisons say stock levels are good but they want to ensure everyone can get products Credit: Press Association

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."

This is the first supermarket to introduce such restrictions as a result of the second wave of Covid infections.

The sector is seeking to reassure customers there are no supply issues. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) insists reports of lengthy queues and empty shelves are relatively rare, despite claims on social media.

Supply chains are stronger than ever before, and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under any future lockdown. Andrew Opie - British Retail Consortium

Andrew Opie, the Director of Food and Sustainability at the BRC said: “Retailers have done an excellent job in ensuring customers have access to food and necessities throughout this pandemic.

“Supply chains are stronger than ever before, and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under any future lockdown.

"Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would.”

He added that retail businesses have invested hundreds of millions of pounds to make stores safe and secure for customers, including perspex screens, social distancing measures and additional hygiene measures.

ASDA are introducing Store Marshalls to ensure shoppers are wearing masks and social distancing Credit: Press Association

Meanwhile, the Leeds-based supermarket chain ASDA is creating 1,000 new Safety Marshals stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores.

These will help customers with safety queries and reiterate Government guidelines to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing while they shop.

Customers who do not have a covering when they enter the store will be offered a pack of disposable masks that they can pay for as they complete their shopping.

Anthony Hemmerdinger, Chief Operating Officer at Asda, said: “We know that safety remains a key priority for our customers.

"We will continue to do all we can to keep them and our colleagues safe in store, as we have since the start of the pandemic.

"These additional measures will make our stores an even safer place to shop and work during the coming months.”