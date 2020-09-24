An off-duty policeman who tackled a knife-wielding robber at a supermarket has been nominated for a bravery award.

PC Neil Masheder was doing his weekly shop at Asda in Morley near Leeds, when he spotted a stolen car in the car park.

The vehicle - which had three people in it - had been taken in a violent burglary at Gildersome. It was then used in two knifepoint robberies and another burglary.

These three violent and despicable criminals were playing a real-life game of Grand Theft Auto. Brian Booth - West Yorkshire Police Federation

The officer called for back up, but as the driver prepared to pull away PC Masheder intervened despite being off-duty and having no protection or handcuffs.He arrested the driver after a violent struggle. The other two men fled but were soon caught by other officers.

The three men - Jordan Eggett, Thomas Dent and Thomas Stewart - were jailed for a total of 52 years in March.

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chair Brian Booth said: “West Yorkshire Police officers are never off-duty and what an incredibly selfless and courageous act.“These three violent and despicable criminals were playing a real-life game of Grand Theft Auto. They were armed and dangerous and had already robbed and threatened several people at knifepoint.“If Neil hadn’t bravely intervened on his day off, they would have gone on to carry a lot more violent crime.“It’s especially impressive given he had no PPE or means of detaining them apart from his determination and dedication. Neil is a very worthy West Yorkshire nominee in The National Police Bravery Awards.”PC Masheder will attend a prestigious daytime reception and evening awards ceremony in London in July 2021.

The National Police Bravery Awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “PC Neil Masheder demonstrated true bravery when he tackled a dangerous armed gang, whilst off duty and on his own.

"This has resulted in three highly dangerous individuals facing justice, receiving lengthy custodial sentences and keeping the public safe for a number of years."