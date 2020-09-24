"Strictly" star Oti reveals dance dates across our region

The reigning champion of Strictly Come Dancing Oti Mabuse is stepping out - and bringing her dance show to our region.

Oti won the competition alongside former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher last year.

Now she's preparing for her first ever UK tour - which is called 'I Am Here'. And soon she will be.

"Strictly" fans will get a chance to see her in the flesh when she brings her show to Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and Grimsby.

The performer - who is also a judge on The Greatest Dancer show - has been entertaining with online dance classes since lockdown.

Calendar's Otis Holmes met up with her as she had a look round the Grand Theatre in Leeds.