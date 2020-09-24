'Lockdown Changed My Life' is an ITV Calendar series where we invite people to share their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

A musician and actor from West Yorkshire says her life totally changed when Britain went into lockdown six months ago to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The closure of all but essential businesses left hundreds of thousands of people unable to work for months - including Anna Shotter from Huddersfield.

Anna used to live and travel around the country in a big yellow van called Nelly. But when lockdown hit, all her work was cancelled overnight, and she moved back home with her parents.

With rules still limiting live performances, she has no idea what the future of the music industry will look like.

Anna Shotter (R) performing with Detroit Live. Credit: Detroit Live

''Before lockdown I was travelling around the country. I live in my van, so I travel around to different gigs. I sing and I act and I spend lots of time with friends, and that’s basically my lifestyle,'' Anna told ITV News.

She added: ''So just before lockdown was announced gradually my work was getting cancelled, my gigs were getting cancelled.

''Then on the day they announced full lockdown, it hit me I wouldn’t be able to work, I wouldn't be able to see my friends and travel around.

''I can remember the moment I heard that news, and I was really upset, as I’m sure lots of people were, just to not be able to do those things and live your life.''

Anna says losing her career and lifestyle overnight affected her mental health.

''I think some of the lowest points of lockdown have been realising you don’t know how long it’s going to go on for and you don’t know how long you’ve got to hold out and cope for.

''It’s just been such an adjustment, and I think mentally for a lot of people if they’re not able to work. It gives you a lot more time for reflection which is good and difficult.

''I think finding healthy ways to cope with that has been challenging, and ways to enjoy life when the things you normally do to enjoy life you can’t do anymore.''

Before lockdown Anna used to travel the country in her yellow van Credit: Anna Shotter

With new rules limiting social gatherings, weddings and live performances - she is concerned what the future of her career will look like.

She said: ''Looking forward to the future it is all quite uncertain, especially work wise. It is concerning wondering how I’m going to continue to make a living in this field.

''I want to be able to still do these things and live the life I’ve built up and created over ten years.

''Looking ahead now I think it’s become more about adapting and slowing down the pace of life and not feeling bad about that, that’s something I’ve definitely learnt through lockdown.''

