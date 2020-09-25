37-year-old charged with murder after man found dying in street in Skegness
A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of local man Paul Barnett.
Mr Barnett died after receiving a fatal injury on the evening of September 22.
Lincolnshire Police attended a report of a man with serious injuries on Grosvenor Road just after 11pm on Tuesday evening (22 September). Mr Barnett, aged 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A section of the road, between Roman Bank and Brian Avenue, was closed whilst investigations were carried out.
Paul Bodell, 37, was arrested on 23 September and has been remanded to appear at court via video link on Friday 25th September.
We arrested Paul Bodell on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning. He has now been charged with the murder of Mr Barnett who sadly lost his life after receiving a fatal injury. We would like to thank the people of Skegness for their support with our investigation. We do believe this was an isolated incident in which both the suspect and victim were known to one another.