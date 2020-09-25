37-year-old charged with murder after man found dying in street in Skegness

A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of local man Paul Barnett.

Mr Barnett died after receiving a fatal injury on the evening of September 22.

Lincolnshire Police attended a report of a man with serious injuries on Grosvenor Road just after 11pm on Tuesday evening (22 September). Mr Barnett, aged 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the road, between Roman Bank and Brian Avenue, was closed whilst investigations were carried out.

Paul Bodell, 37, was arrested on 23 September and has been remanded to appear at court via video link on Friday 25th September.