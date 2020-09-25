Ambitious transport schemes 'could help Hull out of Covid downturn'

Report by Jonathan Brown

Transport campaigners believe multi-million pound road-building schemes and ambitious railway renovations could help to give Hull a route out of the Covid downturn.

It comes amid fears that the city's lack of wider connectivity and failure to secure funding to electrify its railway lines could hamper businesses further as the area faces up to the impact of the pandemic.

In the latest in a series of reports on the economy in Hull, ITV News has examined a series of transport schemes planned to reduce congestion and improve links to the port and the rest of the UK.

Work to build a £355million underpass at Mytongate is starting, while a £12million footbridge is soon to open over the city's most congested road, the A63, but there are wider plans afoot to boost connectivity.

Hull City Council has told ITV News that securing funding for rail electrification between Hull and Selby and Hull and Sheffield is "tantalisingly close" despite the Government so far failing to commit its support.

In response to the report, the Department for Transport said: “We will continue to ensure that new schemes deliver benefits for passengers and value for money for taxpayers and that the industry is able to deliver a decarbonisation programme in a sustainable way.

“We have delivered hundreds of miles of electrification since 2010 and we continue to expand the electrified rail network.”