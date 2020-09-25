Businesses hope students in Hull will aid Covid bounce back

Report by Jonathan Brown

Student landlords and nighttime venues in Hull's student areas say they are bracing for yet more uncertainty as the Covid pandemic continues to impact the city.

Students at the University of Hull have been taking part in a fortnight of Covid secure welcome events staged at the institution but there are concerns about how restrictions will impact businesses and students' desire to experience life in the wider city.

The university normally welcomes around 16,000 students every year and it is thought to contribute around £370million to the regional economy.

In the last in a series of special reports on the economy in Hull, ITV News has been looking at how the student economy has been adapting to Covid restrictions and what the future may hold.

Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy has raised concerns that the Government will need to improve its track and trace system to truly ensure universities are safe.

Ms Hardy said: "We want students here in Hull spending their money but it needs to be safe and the only way to do that is by improving testing."

In response to the report, the Department of Health said: "University students will continue to be able to access tests if they develop symptoms, with those in areas where the virus is more prevalent prioritised."